Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ Reimagined by Elise Truow + Travis Barker for ‘Sound of Metal’ Film

There have been many covers of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" over the years, but a new reimagining of the track has been included with the critically-hailed new film Sound of Metal featuring a trio of drummers and American Sign Language Performer Paul Raci.

Blink-182's Travis Barker joins drummer and singer Elise Truow and fellow drummer Carey Watkins on the track, which is given a more electronic vibe and is accentuated by Raci's ASL skills.

The collaboration was done for the new film Sound of Metal, which is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime. The film stars Riz Ahmed as a punk metal drummer who has started suffering from hearing loss and is struggling in dealing with his new reality. Raci also appears in the film.

"Honored to be part of this reimagination of Metallica’s epic 'Enter Sandman' in celebration of the release of #SoundOfMetal on Amazon Prime now," said Truow, who leads the song.

The collaboration even got a nod of respect from Metallica, who posted the video (seen below) of the cover on the social media with a link to more info about the film. Learn more about the movie here and see the trailer below.

Elise Trouw / Travis Barker / Carey Watkins / Paul Raci, "Enter Sandman" (Metallica Cover)

Sound of Metal Trailer