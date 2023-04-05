Suddenly a quartet, on Wednesday (April 5), Enslaved set out on their 2023 North American tour without guitarist Ivar Bjørnson.

The founding member of the Norwegian progressive black metal band was unable to travel overseas due to family issues, the group explained.

"Due to immediate family issues that needed to be taken care of, Ivar was unable to join us for our upcoming tour in the United States and Canada," the band said in a post on Tuesday (April 4).

"However, the rest of us have arrived safe and sound on American soil and will proceed with the tour," Enslaved added. "Our voyage starts at Irving Plaza, NYC tomorrow, and since we are reduced to a quartet at the moment, we invite our beloved audience to become the fifth member! Let's go New York!"

The co-headlining tour with Enslaved and Insomnium features support from Black Anvil. It covers the U.S. and Canada through the end of the month. Enslaved's latest, Heimdal, came out in March.

Enslaved Statement - April 4, 2023

Enslaved, Insomnium + Black Anvil Spring 2023 North American Tour

April 5 – New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

April 6 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

April 7 – Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

April 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

April 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's Hall

April 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

April 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

April 14 – Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic

April 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

April 17 – Seattle, Wash @ The Crocodile

April 18 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw

April 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 21 – Berkeley, Calif. @ UC Theatre

April 22 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda

April 23 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

April 25 – Austin, Texas @ Come & Take It Live

April 26 – Dallas, Texas @ Echo Lounge

April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

April 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

April 30 – Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage