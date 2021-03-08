Legendary Swedish death metal vocalist L-G Petrov, most noted for his enduring work with Entombed, has died at the age of 49 after being diagnosed with bile duct cancer, which he made publicly known in the summer of last year. The news was confirmed by his Entombed A.D. and Firespawn bandmates on Facebook.

"We are devastated to announce that our beloved friend Lars-Göran Petrov has left us," wrote Entombed A.D., who last released Bowels of Earth, their third album, in 2019.

"Our brother, leader, vocalist, our Chief Rebel Angel went on another ride last night. It’s with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that Lars-Göran Petrov has left us," their statement continued, "He was (is!!!) an incredible friend, and a person that has touched so many people. He has changed so many lives with his voice, his music, his character and his unique personality. LG’s smile is something that we will carry forever in our hearts."

Entombed A.D. added, "When asked in an interview what he would like to have written on his grave and what about his legacy, he said: 'I will never die, it will never die.' And you didn’t. You will live forever in our hearts. ⁣⁣⁣⁣R.I.P. LG Petrov."

Firespawn, whose third album, Abominate, came out in 2019, wrote on Facebook, "Words can not describe how we feel at this moment! Our beloved LG has left us 😭💔As you all know he has been battling cancer for a while. We will miss you for the rest of our lives. Your legacy will live on forever. In our hearts you’ll live forever ❤️You’re the greatest man Death Metal ever had and ever will have. We love you LG! 😭💔 #fuckcancer."

Petrov famously fronted all nine of Entombed's albums, save for 1991's Clandestine when he was briefly dismissed from the group, but welcomed back the following year. During that initial time outside of Entombed, he tracked vocals on Comecon's debut, 1992's Megatrends in Brutality.

Prior to Entombed's formation, he was part of the Swedish death metal group Nihilist, who cut three influential demos that served as an early foundation for the budding style. The lineup ultimately fractured with all but bassist Johnny Hedlund going on to regroup as Entombed, meanwhile Hedlund, in turn, formed Unleashed.

Stretching back even earlier than Nihilist, Petrov and Entombed guitarist Uffe Cederlund were both part of the Swedish black metal band Morbid, whose ranks notably featured Per 'Dead' Ohlin, the vocalist would later join Norway's Mayhem before taking his own life in 1991. Petrov played drums on a series of demos with Morbid, the most well known being December Moon.

More recently, Petrov cut three albums with Entombed A.D., the offshoot band he formed following the fracture of the Entombed lineup in 2014 and a legal battle over the band name, which Petrov lost.

The vocalist, whose monstrous death growls influenced generations of metal singers, also released three albums with Firespawn, another Swedish death metal band, which came into existence in 2015 after changing their name from Fireborn.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Petrov family, all of the singer's friends and bandmates and all those who counted L-G as an influence. Rest in peace.

