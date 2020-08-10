Entombed A.D. vocalist LG Petrov, also the singer of death metal pioneers Entombed for most of their career, has been diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma or bile duct cancer. It's an often incurable form of the disease.

The musician and his current act made the diagnosis public on Sunday (Aug. 9) alongside a crowdfunding effort to help with the resulting medical bills. In his message, Petrov made a note of the disease's typically untreatable nature. However, he is still receiving medical care in hopes of containing it.

"I've been hit with uncureable cancer (gallvagscancer in Swedish), and have been battling it for some time now," Petrov shared. "It can't be removed but the doctors are trying to control it with chemotherapy. Life takes its weird turns. To help a fellow metalhead in need in these difficult times, feel free to donate here!"

Added the members of Entombed A.D., "Our thoughts and strength goes out to him." The band appended the hashtags #FuckCancer and #FightForLifeAndMetal to their message regarding the diagnosis.

The 48-year-old Petrov — whose full name is Lars-Goran Petrov — was Entombed's lead vocalist for all of the Swedish group's albums except for 1991's Clandestine. Otherwise, he performs across the band's entire discography, from 1990's Left Hand Path through 2007's Serpent Saints.

In 2014, Petrov broke off from the classic Entombed lineup to form Entombed A.D. with fellow former members Olle Dahlstedt (drums) and Nico Elgstrand (guitar). In the rift between musicians, Entombed guitarist and co-founder Alex Hellid retained the original band name's rights.

Petrov disputed Hellid's exclusive claim to the moniker a few years later. Entombed A.D. have released three studio albums: Back to the Front (2014), Dead Dawn (2016) and Bowels of Earth (2019).