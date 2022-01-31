Who is the best death metal vocalist ever? That's up for you to determine by voting for one of 15 candidates in the poll further down the page.

The death metal genre is almost 40 years old, still thriving in the underground while some of the most formative groups remain just as essential as when they first hit the scene. Since it's inception in 1985 on the back of Possessed's Seven Churches, the style has taken several different forms — brutal death metal, technical death metal, melodic death metal, blackened death metal, progressive death metal, slam and more.

All of those styles have necessitated nuanced differences in vocal approaches, opening up a range of possibilities in the extremism of the human voice.

Cast your vote for the Best Death Metal Vocalist in the poll below!

LOUDWIRE PLAYLISTS:

'Early Death Metal: The First 15 Years' — follow here

'2000s Death Metal' — follow here

Vote for the Best Death Metal Vocalist Ever