Eva Under Fire’s ‘Love, Drugs & Misery’ Digital Deluxe – Available Now to Stream

It's hard to find a harder-working band in Rock than Detroit's own Eva Under Fire. It's been a gruelling three-year slog for the band, but one that's started paying dividends for the group as its fanbase grows around the world since the release of their Love, Drugs, & Misery album, released exactly one year ago today.

What are the highlights from those three years? Lead Singer Eva Marie made her feature-film debut in The Retaliators, and their song "Blow" (featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills) was also included on the film's soundtrack among a list of rock legends. "Blow" was a top-10 radio hit in the US and in Germany. The band completed several successful tours of the USA with band's like Nothing More and Asking Alexandria and have another tour this fall with British rock legends Bush. In spring of this year Eva Under Fire toured across the UK and Europe with Skillet playing to full rooms as the opening act, leaving crowds chanting their name and demanding encores! Rounding out 2023 year, the band has another track climbing the rock radio charts with "Unstoppable" featuring country-rocker Cory Marks.

Now, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of Love, Drugs & Misery, Eva Under Fire just dropped an amazing digital deluxe edition of the album. There are 14 tracks added to the album's original 11, for a grand total of 25 tracks on this new deluxe!! The Deluxe edition includes the band's popular covers of "Separate Ways" and "War Pigs," 2 new acoustic versions, five previously unreleased songs including and four re-mixes of tracks.

The Love Drugs & Misery album was heavily influenced by the band's experience growing up in difficult circumstances in a town that has been trying to get out from economic downturn for years. Opiate addiction was a very real part of the lives of band members, as a result Eva Under Fire try to make a difference in communities across the USA. For a limited time, the band is selling a special "Unstoppable" t-shirt, proceeds from the sale of which will be donated to Covenant House, providing shelter to at-risk and homeless youth. Shirts are available for a limited time at evaunderfire.com.

Love, Drugs, & Misery, the digital deluxe edition - everything from this album, all in one place for fans old and new. Stream and download it today!

Catch Eva Under Fire on tour this fall with Bad Wolves and Bush!

Tour Dates

Nov. 14 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Nov. 15 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Nov. 17 - Durham, NC @ DPAC

Nov. 18 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

Nov. 19 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theater

Nov. 21 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Nov. 24 - Peterborough, ON @ Peterborough Memorial Centre

Nov. 25 - Hamilton, ON @ First Canadian Centre

Nov. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Nov. 28 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov. 30 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

Dec. 3 - Billings, MT @ MetraPark

Dec. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 6 - Spokane, WA @ The Fox Theater

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BETTER NOISE MUSIC.