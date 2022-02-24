Swedish prog/power metal icons Evergrey are already back with a new album, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) after issuing Escape of the Phoenix last year. Along with the news of the 10-track releases comes a music video for the soaring opening track, "Save Us."

"'Save Us' is about us. It’s about you and I. It’s about how I see our minds becoming hostages in a world where painting optimal portraits of ourselves is more important than being who we really are," said founding singer and guitarist Tom. S Englund about Evergrey's latest single.

The song is flush with dark overtones and burly rhythms, but there's a ray of optimism that's constantly trying to break through.

"It’s about my observation of watching people around me who are feeling that they’re not good enough for the world, or for themselves," continued Englund. "I’m afraid we’re lost, and I think we need to help each other to find our way back to what is important, to rediscover a true sense of self. As we, as artists, also contribute to content and social media as a livelihood, it’s about the paradox of being caught in a world which is hard to free yourself from. I can only wish that our music brings some balance to that equation."

Watch the music video for "Save Us" further down the page.

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), Evergrey's 13th full length, is set for a May 20 release on Napalm Records and the group could not be more excited to get their latest offering out to the world.

As a collective, Evergrey shared, "Here it is! A new album! Yet again! This is what we love about music, it never ends! Our mission is to write music so here you are! Ten new songs! Ten new Evergrey songs that we hope you will have by your side as your life continues to shift and grow. Ten songs that we wish will be part of the soundtrack when you're creating new memories and new possibilities in your life. Ten songs that we feel privileged to have you listen to. Ten songs that have risen through the ashes of two years where our creativity has had more time than ever to flourish. Ten songs we really hope you will enjoy as much as we did writing them. As usual we have given it our best and we can't wait to hear what you have to say! A new year, a new album, a new record label equals new possibilities. All this can only be positive, right?"

Pre-order your copy here and view the album art and track listing beneath the "Save Us" music video.

Evergrey, "Save Us" Lyrics

We were out of control

We got lost when we stopped to feel

Our inside’s bleeding fear

Save Us

Fell in love with a story

But its words were never about us

Now we’re drowning in trenches

That we’ve been digging for ages Hey! Save Us!

Hey! Save Us! ‘Cause we are wrong to feel

Like our hearts have all the time we need

Save us

We must go on and dream

Save us

Save us We’ve lost all control

Fallen in holes

Our hearts forged in the darkness

And in the cold to fit the molds we are chasing

And these worlds we’re creating

We fell in love with a story

But its chapters were never about us

We lost our identity traces

And all we fought for is wasted ‘Cause we are wrong to feel

Like our hearts have all the time we need

Save us

We must go on and dream

Save us

Save us Hey! Save Us!

Hey! Save Us! ‘Cause we are wrong to feel

Like our hearts have all the time we need

Save us

We must go on and dream

Save us

Save us ‘Cause we all long to feel

We have all the time we need

Evergrey, "Save Us" Music Video

Evergrey, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) Album Art + Track Listing

Evergrey, 'A Heartless Portrait - The Orphean Treatment' Napalm Records

01. "Save Us"

02. "Midwinter Calls"

03. "Ominous"

04. "Call Out the Dark"

05. "The Orphean Testament"

06. "Reawakening"

07. "The Great Unwashed"

08. "Heartless"

09. "Blindfolded"

10. "Wildfires"