Every Rock + Metal 2023 Billboard Music Awards Nominee Revealed

Every Rock + Metal 2023 Billboard Music Awards Nominee Revealed

Kevin Mazur / Kevin Winter, Getty Images

As another years winds down, Billboard, who annually keeps track of date surrounding sales and charting positions of artists, is revealing the finalists for the best of 2023 in a variety of categories for the 2023 edition of the Billboard Music Awards. While pop always tends to dominate, there are some rock and metal acts providing representation amongst this year's nominees.

The two biggest winners when the nominations were revealed with rock-country crossover artist Jelly Roll and the iconic metal veterans Metallica.

Jelly Roll received nominations in the Top New Artist category, where he'll face off against Bailey Zimmerman, Ice Spice, Peso Pluma and Zach Bryan. He's also up for Top Rock Artist, Top Rock Song ("Need a Favor") and Top Rock Album (Whitsitt Chapel).

READ MORE: Jelly Roll 'Vows' to Do Rock Album

Metallica have also received multiple nominations, with the band up for Top Duo/Group, where they'll square off against Eslabon Armado, Fifty Fifty, Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera, and they've been nominated in the newly added Top Rock Duo/Group category, which pits them against Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters.

Nine new awards were added to this year's ceremony, and the Top Rock / Duo Group will add more presence and representation for rock acts after there was only previously two categories.

There is also a Top Rock Touring Artist category which features Coldplay, Depeche Mode and Elton John.

Taylor Swift leads all nominees with 20 nominations this year, followed closely by country superstar Morgan Wallen and R&B favorite SZA with 17 nominations apiece. Winners are chosen from their works that charted between Nov. 19, 2022 and Oct. 21, 2023.

The actual ceremony will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19.

See a full list of the nominees for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards below.

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Zach Bryan

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Metallica

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay
Depeche Mode
Elton John

Top Rock Album

HARDY “the mockingbird & THE CROW”
Jelly Roll “Whitsitt Chapel”
Noah Kahan “Stick Season”
Steve Lacy “Gemini Rights”
Zach Bryan “American Heartbreak”

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll “Need A Favor”
Stephen Sanchez “Until I Found You”
Steve Lacy “Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Zach Bryan “Something in the Orange”

Top Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff
Joey Moi
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Song Artist

Drake
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
NewJeans
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé
Chris Brown
Rihanna
SZA
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown
Miguel
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA

Top R&B Touring Act

Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage
Drake
Lil Baby
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage
Drake
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat
Ice Spice
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent
Drake
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo / Group

Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
KAROL G
Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Shakira

Top Latin Duo / Group

Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee
Karol G
RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Jimin
NewJeans
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BLACKPINK
SUGA
TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy
Libianca
Rema
Tems
Wizkid

Top Dance / Electronic Artist

Beyoncé
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
SZA, SOS
Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

Barbie: The Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
ELVIS
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
SZA, SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Future, I Never Liked You
Lil Baby, It’s Only Me
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
Travis Scott, UTOPIA

Top Country Album

Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO
Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
KAROL G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album

Jimin, FACE
NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
Stray Kids, 5-STAR
TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance / Electronic Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM
Kim Petras, Feed the Beast
Tiësto, DRIVE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson, My Jesus
Brandon Lake, House of Miracles
CAIN, Rise Up
Elevation Worship, LION
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One
Tye Tribbett, All Things New
Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miguel, “Sure Thing”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
SZA, “Snooze”

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray, “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”
Gunna, “fukumean”
Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Toosii, “Favorite Song”

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”
KAROL G & Shakira, “TQG”
Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Top Global K-Pop Song

Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”
Jimin, “Like Crazy”
Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”
NewJeans, “Ditto”
NewJeans, “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song

Ayra Starr, “Rush”
Libianca, “People”
Oxlade, “KU LO SA”
Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”
Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”

Top Dance / Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”
Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”
Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”
Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”
for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”
Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”
Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”
Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”
Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”
Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

Rock + Metal Musicians Who've Served Time in Prison

These musicians went to prison for serious crimes.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: Arctic Monkeys, Billboard Music Awards, Foo Fighters, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Metallica
Categories: Awards, Metal, News, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top