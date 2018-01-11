Adult Swim has definitely been a metal friendly network over the years, and they'll continue to dip their toes into the genre by backing the "Mr. Pickles Thrashtacular" tour featuring Exodus and Municipal Waste.

The tour is tied to promotion of the network's Mr. Pickles animated series and fans will not only be able to check out two of metal's most respected acts, but they'll also have plenty of opportunities to partake in Mr. Pickles experiences, whether it be taking photos in the hellacious dog house, purchasing merchandise or loading up on Adult Swim swag. The 13-city tour starts Feb. 22 in Seattle.

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt says, "Super excited to hit the road again with our good bros in Municipal Waste for the Adult Swim’s Mr. Pickles Thrash-tacular tour! This will be a thrash extravaganza at its finest!!!! Can't wait!" Municipal Waste's Ryan Waste adds, “We go way back with Will and Dave, the creators of Mr. Pickles. They come from Richmond, Va. as well and even shot our first music video for ‘Unleash the Bastards.' We’ve remained good friends throughout all our endeavors and when they asked us to be part of this tour there was no hesitation on our part. The icing on the cake was when Exodus came on board. We’re no stranger to touring with these maniacs and we’ve shared some wild times on the road over the years (at least from what I can remember!) It’s gonna be one helluva trip, hitting the US club circuit with our brothers in Exodus and seeing our old friends along the way.”

As stated, the tour starts out West in Seattle, weaves its way down the coastline before venturing inland through the southwestern U.S., stopping midway in the country in Chicago and then venturing along the East Coast before wrapping in Atlanta on March 10. All dates and stops can be viewed below.

General admission ticketing starts this Friday (Jan. 12) at 10AM local time. For more information on tickets, head here. Season 3 of Mr. Pickles starts Feb. 25 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Mr. Pickles Thrashtacular Tour Featuring Exodus and Municipal Waste

Feb. 22 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Feb. 23 -- Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Feb. 25 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom

Feb. 26 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues Anaheim

Feb. 27 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego

March 1 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

March 2 -- Denver, Colo. @ The Summit Music Hall

March 4 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge L

March 6 -- Washington, D.C. @ Rock & Roll Hotel DC

March 7 -- New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

March 8 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

March 9 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National

March 10 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

