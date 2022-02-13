10 Facts About Black Sabbath’s First Album Only Superfans Would Know

While inducting Black Sabbath into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich summed it up best that heavy metal might as well just be called “music inspired by Black Sabbath.”

With their self-titled 1970 debut, Black Sabbath were in the company of legendary rockers such as Cream and Jimi Hendrix; however, their music was not only heavier but also darker and more sinister. It was something more than hard rock, and in so many ways it led to the birth of what we now recognize as heavy metal.

Those riffs and the dread in Ozzy Osbourne’s voice are still enough to make anyone shiver.

The history of Black Sabbath is quite well-documented, but there are still some facts only superfans would know.