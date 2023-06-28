Fall Out Boy have just released their cover of Billy Joel's hit song "We Didn't Start the Fire" but with one major catch — they've updated all of the lyrics to cover newsworthy items from 1989 through the present day in 2023.

The move is, frankly, genius. It's the type of thing a hundred other bands are probably kicking themselves wondering why they didn't think of that first. To the victor go the spoils and Fall Out Boy are now on the receiving end of heaps of positive praise for this clever cover.

"This song needs to be rewritten for every generation in the future because the fire has always been and will always be," one comment on YouTube neatly sums it up.

"We Didn't Start the Fire" was originally released in 1989 and appears on Joel's 11th studio album, Storm Front. The track details 118 major events that had taken place in the musician's life from his birth in 1949 through the release date.

In turn, Fall Out Boy effectively offer up a natural successor, calling out memorable social/cultural/political events, as well as name-dropping celebrities of all sorts (Hollywood, sports, royalty, politics, business tycoons, etc) to create a three-and-a-half-minute guide to the greatest hits of the news, both good and bad.

While fans of all ages will likely see a great deal of events and names they recognize, this cover perhaps best speaks to those of Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump's generation — those millennials (people born between 1982 and 1994) who seem to get blamed for all of society's problems these days, even when critics mistakenly confuse Gen Z traits for millennials.

"I thought about this song a lot when I was younger," says Stump, "All these important people and events — some that disappeared into the sands of time — others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years — we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it."

Read the updated lyrics directly below and hear Fall Out Boy's cover version further down the page. And if you'd like to compare the new version with the original, you can find the lyrics to Billy Joel's song beneath all that.

Lyrics to Fall Out Boy's Cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire"

Captain Planet

Arab Spring

LA Riots Rodney King

Deep fakes

Earthquakes

Iceland volcano

Oklahoma City bomb

Kurt Cobain

Pokémon

Tiger Woods

MySpace

Monsanto GMOs Harry Potter

Twilight

Michael Jackson dies

Nuclear accident Fukushima Japan

Crimean peninsula

Cambridge analytica

Kim Jong Un

Robert Downey Jr Iron Man We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it More war in Afghanistan

Cubs go all the way again

Obama

Spielberg

Explosion Lebanon

Unabomber

Bobbit, John

Bombing Boston marathon

Balloon Boy

War on terror

Qanon Trump gets impeached twice

Polar bears got no ice

Fyre fest

Black Parade

Michael Phelps

Y2K

Boris Johnson

Brexit

Kanye West

Taylor Swift

Stranger Things

Tiger King

Ever given suez We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it Sandy Hook

Columbine

Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice

ISIS

Lebron James

Shinzo Abe blown away

Meghan Markle

George Floyd

Burj Khalifa

Metroid

Fermi paradox

Venus and Serena Michael Jordan 23

YouTube killed MTV

Spongebob

Golden State Killer caught

Michael Jordan 45

Woodstock ‘99

Keaton Batman

Bush v Gore

I can’t take it anymore We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

No we didn’t light it but we’re trying to fight it Elon Musk

Kaepernick

Texas failed electric grid

Jeff Bezos

Climate change

White rhino goes extinct

Great pacific garbage patch

Tom DeLonge and aliens

Mars rover

Avatar

Self-driving electric cars

S-S-S-R-Is

Prince and the Queen die

World Trade

Second plane

What else do I have to say? We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

We didn’t start the fire

But when we are gone

It will still burn on, and on, and on

And on, and on, and on, and on, and on We didn’t start the fire

It was always burning since the world’s been turning

Fall Out Boy, "We Didn't Start the Fire" (Billy Joel cover with new lyrics)

Billy Joel, "We Didn't Start the Fire" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

Harry Truman, Doris Day, Red China, Johnnie Ray

South Pacific, Walter Winchell, Joe DiMaggio

Joe McCarthy, Richard Nixon, Studebaker, Television

North Korea, South Korea, Marilyn Monroe Rosenbergs, H-Bomb, Sugar Ray, Panmunjom

Brando, The King And I, and The Catcher In The Rye

Eisenhower, Vaccine, England's got a new queen

Marciano, Liberace, Santayana goodbye We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it

But we tried to fight it Joseph Stalin, Malenkov, Nasser and Prokofiev

Rockefeller, Campanella, Communist Bloc

Roy Cohn, Juan Peron, Toscanini, Dacron

Dien Bien Phu Falls, Rock Around the Clock

Einstein, James Dean, Brooklyn's got a winning team

Davy Crockett, Peter Pan, Elvis Presley, Disneyland

Bardot, Budapest, Alabama, Khrushchev

Princess Grace, Peyton Place, Trouble in the Suez We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it

But we tried to fight it Little Rock, Pasternak, Mickey Mantle, Kerouac

Sputnik, Chou En-Lai, Bridge On The River Kwai

Lebanon, Charles de Gaulle, California baseball

Starkweather Homicide, Children of Thalidomide... Buddy Holly, Ben-Hur, Space Monkey, Mafia

Hula Hoops, Castro, Edsel is a no-go

U-2, Syngman Rhee, payola and Kennedy

Chubby Checker, Psycho, Belgians in the Congo We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it

But we tried to fight it Hemingway, Eichmann, Stranger in a Strange Land

Dylan, Berlin, Bay of Pigs invasion

Lawrence of Arabia, British Beatlemania

Ole Miss, John Glenn, Liston beats Patterson Pope Paul, Malcolm X, British Politician Sex

J.F.K. blown away, what else do I have to say? We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it

But we tried to fight it Birth control, Ho Chi Minh, Richard Nixon back again

Moonshot, Woodstock, Watergate, punk rock

Begin, Reagan, Palestine, Terror on the airline

Ayatollah's in Iran, Russians in Afghanistan

Wheel of Fortune, Sally Ride, heavy metal, suicide

Foreign debts, homeless Vets, AIDS, Crack, Bernie Goetz

Hypodermics on the shores, China's under martial law

Rock and Roller Cola wars, I can't take it anymore We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

But when we are gone

It will still burn on and on and on and on

And on and on and on and on... We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it

But we tried to fight it We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it

But we tried to fight it We didn't start the fire

It was always burning

Since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it

But we tried to fight it

Billy Joel, "We Didn't Start the Fire" Music Video