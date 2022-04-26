Fan Captures Footage of Metallica Rehearsing Nearby in South America

Imagine stepping out on a balcony and hearing the biggest metal band in the world rehearsing in a nearby stadium. One Metallica fan got to hear the group rehearse in South America, and they captured footage to share with the rest of you.

The video clip was uploaded to the Metallica Reddit page last night (April 25) from Santiago, Chile. "Metallica minutes ago was rehearsing at the concert venue in Santiago de Chile. The sound travelled many districts of the Capital, and of course made many fans happy. Concert will be on Wed.," the user wrote as the title for the post.

Metallica's website notes that they're playing a concert at the Club Hípico de Santiago venue in Chile, which is the country's oldest racetrack and has a capacity of 65,000, on Wednesday, April 27.

It's unclear where the person who took this video was, but they had a distant view of the stadium, and you can actually see the lights flashing in the sky above it. A couple of seconds into the clip, you hear a shout from James Hetfield, and then Kirk Hammett breaks into a recognizable solo — "One," from ...And Justice for All.

A fellow Metallica fan praised the post, adding that it's one of the most interesting things they've seen on the Reddit page, and several others commented excitedly about the footage as well.

Kudos to the publisher. Check it out for yourself below.

Following the performance in Chile, Metallica will also hit Argentina and Brazil on this South American run before heading back to the States for a headlining slot at the BottleRock festival in Napa, Calif. Greta Van Fleet will provide support for all six South American dates. See the rest of Metallica's 2022 tour dates here.

