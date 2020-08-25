Prog metal icons Fates Warning have set Long Day Good Night as the title of their 13th album, which comes out Nov. 6 on Metal Blade. In advance of the album's release, the group has debuted the first single, "Scars."

Although singer Ray Alder cautioned fans that the album is loaded with some atypical moments from Fates Warning, this first track fits well within expectations fans may have had. And that's not a knock — this is one of the most dependable bands in prog.

"Scars" bears that familiar churning rhythm the band has discharged so well in the 21st century, all gears turning independently, but all moving forward with a unified purpose nonetheless, like a heavy metal watchmaker at the workbench.

Listen to the song further down the page, where you'll find the lyrics to "Scars" as well.

"The styles of music we've written distinguish this record from the rest of our catalogue," Alder said of the album's overall intent. "There are some songs with electronics and some with a nice ethereal feel, as well as some pretty straightforward grooves, at least for us. And there are also some pretty heavy songs. We tried to give the listener a host of different things to listen to, as opposed to an album where every song sounds the same."

Jim Matheos, guitarist and last remaining original member of the Connecticut group, began writing the follow-up to 2017's Theories of Flight in mid-2019, and, as in the past, worked intensely with Alder before arriving at the completed 13-track record.

"Like all albums, nothing comes easy," continued Alder. "It's quite a process to go from the idea to the actual finished song. Sometimes you think you're done with it, then you hear something else and you have to try that. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn't, but you at least have to try it just so you know that in the end you've done everything possible to make it as good as it can be. Jim and I spent practically every day for the last year writing this album. I am very happy with the outcome, and with the blend of styles. I guess I could say that this album represents all of the years that we have been together."

Long Day Good Night also features select guest contributions. Touring guitarist Mike Abdow laid down some solos and drummer Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, The Pineapple Thief, King Crimson) was featured on "When Snow Falls." Fates Warning even used a string choir for the first time ever on "Under the Sun."

Head to the Metal Blade webstore to pre-order your copy. View the Long Day Good Night artwork and track listing beneath the video player for "Scars" below.

Fates Warning, "Scars" Lyrics

I stand above the smoking ruins

I can pick up the pieces again I won't pretend there is no end

To what we learn from spite

Avoiding the hurdles throughout all the wreckage

Desolate world all that's left

And trying to hide all the scars that come

Along with the mission I stand above the smoking ruins

I can pick up the pieces again I'm afraid that mercy will soon turn to vengeance

Left there forsaken

And when you're walking alone there where shadows fall

I will come for you then I stand above the smoking ruins

I can pick up the pieces again We all wander

With our heavy hearts disguised

As a monster, the most fragile kind

Afraid to close our eyes

Oh, am I broken?

Oh, have I sunk so deep inside?

Like falling backwards into empty space

And out the other side I stand above the smoking ruins

I can pick up the pieces again

Fates Warning, "Scars"

Fates Warning, Long Day Good Night Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

01. "The Destination Onward"

02. "Shuttered World"

03. "Alone We Walk"

04. "Now Comes the Rain"

05. "The Way Home"

06. "Under the Sun"

07. "Scars"

08. "Begin Again"

09. "When Snow Falls"

10. "Liar"

11. "Glass Houses"

12. "The Longest Shadow of the Day"

13. "The Last Song"