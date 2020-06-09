Fever 333 are back with "Supremacy," a new track from the Jason Aalon Butler-led rockers that emerged Monday (June 8). Armed with a catchiness only matched by the band's fervent brand of activism, the tune comes hot on the heels of the group's recent "Long Live the Innocent" livestream.

Produced by John Feldmann and featuring the talents of both Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and guest vocalist Gin Wigmore, "Supremacy" builds on a melodic passage from Blondie's 1981 single "Rapture." That gives the classic rock group's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein co-writing credits.

The tune's the second Fever 333 cut to emerge in 2020 after March's "Presence Is Strength." But it appears "Supremacy" was born directly from the band's recent demonstration to spread awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement and raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Under the archived video of the concert, Butler said the "Long Live the Innocent" event was meant to "encourage people to go beyond awareness and take action. With localized efforts in the name of justice for a specifically targeted group of people in this country, this will serve as an artistic activation as well as a platform to activate necessary measures for social and racial reformation."

He continued, "Music and art have [catalyzed] socially inclined movements for as long as we can remember, but for some reason, at a time where we are now granted the ability to see how deeply flawed our system is, we have slowed the charge for change. Fever 333 has dedicated its entire platform to that change from its inception with its music, activism, even [a] charity fund that sees a percentage of proceeds funneled from all profits the project receives."

Fever 333, "Supremacy"