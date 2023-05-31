Fever 333 Release First Song ‘$wing’ With New Band Lineup

It's about time Fever 333 step up to the plate with their new lineup, and they're bringing back a familiar baseball taunt as part of the lyrics for their heavy electronic-leaning single "$wing."

The track starts with some unspooling distorted electronics with singer Jason Aalon Butler bringing his aggressive, fast-paced vocal right over the top, leading right into the "Swing, batter batter, swing, batter batter, swing" chorus. Simply put, the vocalist and his newly reshaped band make sure not to lose any of the ferocity of the former trio.

"In a system that exploits the aforementioned instruments of power (the people) for financial and political advancement, we must collectively understand and redirect the dynamic once we realize that we are not powerless against it", Butler asserts before adding, '$wing' is a sonic reminder that you are the power that they seek and you are the resource they need."

Take a listen to the track below and check out the DJay Brawner-directed video for the song. If you like what you hear, the song is available via streaming platforms here.

Fever 333, "$wing"

As was recently revealed, Fever 333 have a new look, as Butler has moved to expand the current lineup to a foursome that features new drummer Thomas Pridgen (The Mars Volta, Thundercat), viral bass sensation April Kae and guitarist Brandon Davis.

READ MORE: Fever 333 Reveal New Lineup at Pop-Up Show

"This new era of FEVER 333 is beyond even what I could have imagined", Butler says. "The talent, the funk, the passion, and the respect for this project April, Thomas and Brandon have already delivered have shown me, once again, that this project is something more than a band onstage."

Fever 333 have also announced a worldwide collaboration between their 333 Wreckords Crew and Century Media Records to release music for the foreseeable future. "I feel very lucky to have entered this partnership with 333 Wreckords Crew and the folks at Century Media for this upcoming album", Butler reveals. "I'm calling it right now - we're going to shift a paradigm, or two, regarding how this game gets played and how it tries to play us."

With a new song out and more expected, Fever 333 have started adding to their touring schedule as well, primarily filling out a major European tour for the summer. See their tour dates listed below.

Fever 333 2023 Tour Dates

June 2 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring Festival

June 4 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park Festival

June 6 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Zaklęte Rewiry

June 7 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Majestic

June 8 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

June 10 - Donnington, UK @ Download Festival

June 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival

June 16 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival

June 17 - Clisson, France @ Hell Fest

June 19 - Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

June 20 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

June 22 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock Festival

June 23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

June 24 - Munster, Germany @ Vainstream Festival

June 25 - Spalence Porcini, Czech Republic @ Basinfire Festival

June 27 - Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini

June 29 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Evil Live Festival

June 30 - Lugo, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

July 2 - Arras, France @ Main Square Festival

July 28 - Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, California @ Aftershock Festival