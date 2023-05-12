Fever 333 Reveal New Lineup at Los Angeles Pop-Up Show

One of 2022's surprising splits came when guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta exited Fever 333 last year, leaving vocalist Jason Aalon Butler as the lone remaining member in the band. Butler vowed to continue the group, and fans got their first look at the new lineup Wednesday (May 10) during a pop-up house concert in South Central Los Angeles.

For those wondering, Fever 333 now appears to be a four-piece outfit with Butler flanked by The Mars Volta's Thomas Pridgen on drums, Brandon Davis of Lions Lions on guitar and April Kae as the newly added bassist for the group. Kae was among those sharing footage of the show on her social media.

Fever 333 earned a reputation as one of the more energetic acts in rock and it appears as though Butler hasn't scaled back his antics, taking to the home's rooftop for a "house dive" during his first show back, as seen below.

Who Are Fever 333's New Players?

Thomas Pridgen is perhaps the most well-known of the three new musicians in the band. The drummer spent a three-year stint behind the kit with another chaotic outfit, The Mars Volta, between 2006 and 2009. In the years since, he's played with The Memorials, Elixir on Mute, Thundercat, Wicked Evolution, Suicidal Tendencies, Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, Residente and Trash Talk, as well as joining a collaborative project with Eric Gales and Dug Pinnick.

Brandon Davis comes to the group from the Boston-based post-hardcore outfit Lions Lions. The group issued their debut EP in 2008 and have three full length studio albums, including 2017's Monument.

As for Kae, she's primarily served as a session and tour bassist, working with a mix of rock, pop and R&B acts. She's also had her own group, Imanigold, with her sister Nikki that's rooted with an indie punk sound.

What's Next for Fever 333?

The band hasn't returned to full-fledged touring as of yet, but Butler and his new musical cohorts do have several festival appearances on the books. They'll play Las Vegas' Sick New World festival tomorrow (May 13), with appearances at the Rock Im Park and Rock am Ring festivals to follow on June 2 and June 4 in Germany. There's also a June 6 show on the books for Zaklęte Rewiry in Wrocław, Poland.