Two of Three Fever 333 Band Members Exit Band, Issue Statements

Though being one of rock's most explosive live bands, it appears as though things might have been a little combustible inside Fever 333 as well. Two of the band's three members - Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta - simultaneously released statements that they have decided to leave the band, with vocalist Jason Aalon Butler being the lone remaining member.

"Aric and I have decided to leave Fever 333. I won’t get into the details but things were pretty bad internally," wrote Harrison. "That plus creative differences sort of left me with no choice. That said, I’m so thankful for all the amazing fans, people who helped Fever behind the scenes, and my friends and family who supported me through all of this. Your support means so much! I still plan to make music. Aric and I will probably do something together in the future. Love you guys!! Know your worth!!" The musician also shared several slides from their time as a band.

Improta shared the same slides, explaining in his statement, "Steve and I have decided to step away Fever 333. It's layered, but ultimately, I’d just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate different than that one."

He added, "Massive thank you to all of our fans, our friends and the amazing people who helped us along the way (you know who you are). We got to play some unforgettable shows, travel a ton and meet some incredible individuals. Steve and I will probably do something together in the future."

Fever 333 formed in 2017, the collaboration of Butler fresh off his time fronting letlive, with Harrison having previously worked with The Chariot and Improta most known for his work with Night Verses. They arrived on the scene with the fiery EP Made an America in 2018, with the full-length Strength in Numb333rs following in 2019. A second EP, Wrong Generation, followed in 2020.

In their short period as a trio, they earned respect amongst their peers as one of the most exciting live performers in today's music scene. After seeing them at Sonic Temple in 2019, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe remarked, "With Fever 333, all three of them were GOING THE FUCK OFF. The goddamn DRUMMER was jumping off shit in between songs. The stage carpet got ripped up, their singer dumped a huge trashcan over his head (there was garbage everywhere), the guitar player was going nuts jumping over shit, the drummer somehow found a giant piece of plastic sidestage and was flying through the air looking like he was in Dragon Ball Z or some shit- it was ILL. I had never heard a single note of their music before & I was getting so pumped up I literally had to restrain myself from running onstage & starting to fuck shit up with them, haha. For me, that’s the sign of a good band- they make me lose my mind from the start."

And just recently, Bring Me the Horizon's Oli Sykes named Fever 333 as the band he would never want to follow at a show. "I think we go quite hard onstage but then you watch those guys [expletive] and you're like, 'F--k, man, how are we gonna top this?' We can't," stated Sykes.

As stated, at present, Butler remains the lone member of Fever 333 and it has not been announced if he intends to continue the band or not.