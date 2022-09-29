Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes Names the Band He Never Wants to Follow Onstage

Certain bands have such a strong stage presence that it can be intimidating for other artists to take the stage and perform after them. At this past weekend's Louder Than Life festival, Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez which band he never wants to follow onstage.

Although Bring Me the Horizon put on an intense live show of their own, Sykes admitted that Fever 333 are a group with an energy he doesn't think his own band can surpass.

"I mean we've taken them on tour, but every time I watch our friends, the Fever... They are just — I think we go quite hard onstage but then you watch those guys [expletive] and you're like, 'F--k, man, how are we gonna top this?' We can't," the singer remarked.

"It's chaos, man. They're sick, though. Love it," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sykes discussed that BMTH have a studio in their current tour bus, which allows them to continue working on new music while they're on the road.

"There's a lot of reasons that it's good that it's coming a bit slower, but the biggest reason is that it's gonna be a f--king great record because not one song on that record is gonna be filler. It's just all gonna be solid s--t," he teased.

Bring Me the Horizon's North American tour with Knocked Loose, grandson and Siiickbrain continues tomorrow night (Sept. 30) in Orlando, Fla. and concludes in late October in Las Vegas at the When We Were Young festival. Get tickets for their tour here, and tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET to hear the rest of the interview.

FEVER 333, "BURN IT" Live at Blare Fest in 2020