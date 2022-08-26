Fire From the Gods, the alt-metal band based out of Austin, Texas, have announced their fourth album, Soul Revolution, which will be out Oct. 28 on Better Noise Music. Accompanying this news is a music video for the third single, "Thousand Lifetimes," which pays homage to strong mothers.

“I came from a broken home and society has a way of turning its back on people like me," singer AJ Channer says of the song's message and inspiration.

"I watched my mum along with some very strong women in my life sacrifice everything to keep their families above water," he continues, "That strength helped build me into the man I am today. The video also serves as a homage to those mothers who have lost their children to the harsh realities of our world. I wanted to honor them and the thousands like them because a mother's love is a force to be reckoned with. This goes out those warriors in our lives.”

The song follows the release of "SOS" and the Soul Evolution title track, all of which appear on the forthcoming followup to 2019's American Sun. Watch the music video below and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Pre-order your copy of Soul Evolution here and catch Fire From the Gods on tour now with Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth and The Hu at these stops. For tickets, head here.

Fire From the Gods, "Thousand Lifetimes" Lyrics

Sick of feeling right and feeling wrong

I’ve been in this place way too long

I’ve been down and I’ve been strong

Now what the hell is going on

It’s getting harder but I know I’ll make it

And there’s no code in my DNA to front or fake it

I got these clouds hovering and hanging

And the darkness consumes me How long will I stand and fight

God knows that I paid the price of a thousand lifetimes

My soul, my blood

Ain’t that enough

God knows that I paid the price of a thousand lifetimes I must confess

I break from the stress

I tell my story

Get it off my chest

Greenlight till I get it right

Ain’t no stopping till I save my life

Harder to breathe

It’s getting harder to see

A future in front of me

Suffocated and vindicated

Never a minute goes by that’s justified How long will I stand and fight

God knows that I paid the price of a thousand lifetimes

My soul, my blood

Ain’t that enough

God knows that I paid the price of a thousand lifetimes Give it my all

Even when I fall

Back against the wall

When push comes to shove

I’m not giving up

No, no Dedicated to the overworked

Who put everything on the line

For those they love until it hurts

Keep your head up when it got tough

Kept faith and love when the roads dem get rough

A thousand lives couldn’t pay for the strength you gave

Or the energy you gave up

I haven’t prayed in years but I know you’re there somewhere How long will I stand and fight

God knows that I paid the price of a thousand lifetimes

My soul, my blood

Ain’t that enough

God knows that I paid the price of a thousand lifetimes Oh yeah, a thousand lifetimes

I paid the price of a thousand lifetimes

Fire From the Gods, "Thousand Lifetimes" Music Video

Fire From the Gods, Soul Revolution Album Art + Track Listing

Fire From the Gods, 'Soul Revolution' Better Noise loading...

01. “Soul Revolution”

02. “SOS”

03. “I N I”

04. “Thousand Lifetimes”

05. “Double Edged Sword”

06. “Love Is Dangerous”

07. “World So Cold”

08. “Be Free”

09. “The Message”

10. “8 Billion Rats”

11. “Rapture (Fool Dem)”

12. “Collapse”