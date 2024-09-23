First Seven Bands for Sonic Temple 2025 Confirmed, Anticipation Builds

Today's announcement that Alice Cooper will be joining the Sonic Temple 2025 lineup brings the total to seven confirmed artists, including Metallica headlining two of the four nights.

Anticipation continues to build as fans eagerly await to see who else will be announced for the annual DWP festival in Columbus, Ohio. This year, rather than unveiling the 100-plus promised bands all at once, Sonic Temple have been trickling out parts of the lineup with daily announcements.

READ MORE: Six Big Things That Happened at Sonic Temple 2024

The first wave included the aforementioned two-night appearance from Metallica, as well as Rob Zombie and Alice in Chains.

Since, Killswitch, Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium, Citizen Soldier have all been confirmed, in addition to today's reveal of Alice Cooper.

Where + When Is Sonic Temple 2025?

The Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival returns to Crew Stadium in Columbus Ohio for four nights stretching from May 8-11.

Over 100 bands will be announced in total, with Metallica headlining on the Friday and Sunday installments of the fest.

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

Pre-sale tickets are on sale now. The general on-sale begins this Wednesday (Sept. 25).

Fans will have the option to purchase two-day and four-day tickets and have a variety of VIP options to choose from at the Sonic Temple website.

Follow Sonic Temple on Instagram to keep up with all the lineup announcements.