How many of these forgotten 1985 rock radio hits do you remember?

The year 1985 was a great period for music, but not every radio hit survived to live on everyone's modern day playlists or flashback radio specials. For every Dire Straits "Money for Nothing" and Tears for Fears "Everybody Wants to Rule the World," there's also plenty of John Waite's "Every Step of the Way" and Tom Petty's "Make It Better."

Simply put, some songs go on to become classic rock staples, movie soundtrack songs or pop up in TV commercials, while others may have a hard time getting heard outside the year 1985.

This list serves to not only test your knowledge of the time period and the music that made it great, but it's also a reminder to radio programmers that there are some very good songs that you could play instead of going to David Lee Roth's "California Girls" for the thousandth time.

So have a look and listen below and let us know how many of these forgotten 1985 rock radio hits do you remember!

How Many of These Forgotten 1985 Rock Radio Hits Do You Remember? Some songs stand the test of time. Others only seem to resonate for a quick moment. These are the latter. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

