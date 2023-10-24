Frances Bean Cobain Marries Riley Hawk, Famous Rocker Officiates Wedding

Congrats are in order for Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk, as the couple wed earlier this month in Los Angeles, per documents obtained by TMZ.

Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, and Hawk, the song of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, applied for a marriage license last month in San Diego county. Per the marriage documents, the ceremony reportedly took place on Oct. 7. And while little is known about the actual ceremony, one interesting note is that R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe officiated their ceremony. Stipe is Cobain's godfather.

The couple have been in a relationship since at least January 2021, with Cobain confirming their relationship in early 2022. This would be Cobain's second marriage, having divorced from musician Isaiah Silva in 2016 after just shy of two years of marriage. This is Hawk's first marriage.

Hawk has followed in his father's footsteps while also branching out with his own passion for music as well. Riley turned pro as a street skater in 2013, known for his vert style and becoming Skateboarder Magazine's Amateur of the Year that same year.

But over time, Hawk's passion for music bloomed with his band Warish issuing the song "Fight" back in 2018, premiering their song "Helter Skelter" here at Loudwire the following year and issuing the Next To Pay album and touring in support of it in 2021.

Cobain has also spent time working on music, sharing her first original song back in 2018.

Loudwire sends our congrats to the newlyweds.