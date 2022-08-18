How Frances Bean Cobain’s Brush With Death Changed Outlook on Life

30! Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, is celebrating her 30th birthday (she was born Aug. 18, 1992) with a bit of reflection that reveals she didn't always view the milestone birthday as a definite.

In a very vulnerable and open Instagram post, Cobain reflected on her life up to this point revealing some of the insecurities of her life and growing up in the public eye.

"I made it! Honestly, 20 year old Frances wasn’t sure that was going to happen," she explains. "At the time, an intrinsic sense of deep self loathing dictated by insecurity, destructive coping mechanisms & more trauma than my body or brain knew how to handle, informed how I saw myself and the world; through a lens of resentment for being brought into a life that seemingly attracted so much chaos and the kind of pain tied to grief that felt inescapable."

"Then, an event on a plane which brought me closer in proximity to death is ironically the event that catapulted me towards running at this lived experience with radical gratitude," adds Cobain. "I’m glad to have proven myself wrong & to have found ways to transform pain into knowledge."

She offers, "There’s a quote by @jaiyajohn I hold closely, which is 'the softer she became with herself, the softer she became with the world.' It’s a sentiment I try to remember daily."

Then sharing her hopes for the future, Cobain adds, "Entering this new decade I hope to stay soft no matter how hardening the world can feel at times, bask in the present moment with reverence, shower the people I am lucky enough to love with more appreciation than words could ever do justice & hold space to keep learning, so the growth never stops. I’m happy to be here & I’m happy you’re here too."

Throughout the course of her life, Cobain has tried her hand at various artistic ventures, modeling, creating artwork, singing and taking an active role executive producing the Kurt Cobain documentary, Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck.

Check out the full post below along with assorted photos of Cobain with friends.