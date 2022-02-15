Frances Bean Cobain + Tony Hawk’s Son Riley Hawk Are Dating

People tend to scoff at news of who's dating who, but let's be real — deep down, you're interested. In a slideshow of photos on her Instagram, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter Frances Bean Cobain revealed that she's in a relationship with Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk.

The post, which Cobain uploaded on Jan. 1, was her first time publishing anything on her Instagram feed since December of 2020. It's a compilation of photos featuring herself, artwork, her with Hawk and his family, her dogs and an old picture of her with her as a baby with her father.

"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional and spiritual health. 2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for," Cobain wrote in the caption.

"I wanted to share a few moments that were captured/created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy. Here's to hoping everyone's 2022 is filled with authentic connections, a lot of warmth and profound discovery of self."

Yesterday — which was Valentine's Day — she shared a photo of Hawk driving a car with a dog on his lap on her Instagram story, and he posted a video of her skateboarding on his.

It's unclear just how long the couple have been together, but according to Newswep, she posted a picture of him on her Instagram story on his birthday this past December, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most gentle and healing person I have ever met. I love you more than words can express."

Previously, Cobain had been married to Isaiah Silva. The pair filed for divorce in 2016, but Silva had Kurt Cobain's guitar from Nirvana's iconic MTV Unplugged performance. In May of 2018, he filed a lawsuit against Courtney Love, claiming that she "entered into a conspiracy with several people to break into his home, beat him up, kidnap him and try to murder him so they could gain possession" of the guitar.

In 2019, Silva reportedly had to undergo a psych evaluation to assess his sanity before going to trial.

