Few video game soundtracks are as beloved as the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater ones – especially by rock, metal and punk fans – so it makes sense that covers band The 900 performed selected tunes at London’s Signature Brew last night (July 30). What was surprising, however, was the fact that Tony Hawk himself joined them for their rendition of Goldfinger’s “Superman.”

As reported by Louder, the independent brewery – whose support of heavy music previously led them to release several artist-centric beers, including Mastodon’s Black Tongue – held the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater soundtrack celebration without any knowledge that Hawk would be there.

Thus, it came as a complete shock to everyone in attendance when the Birdman (as he’s commonly nicknamed) not only showed up but hopped on stage to help the UK group do justice to what Louder notes is “the very first song to appear on a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game.” (Of course, “Superman” originally kicked off the ska punk band’s sophomore LP, 1997’s Hang-Ups.)

Once he got to the microphone, Hawk greeted the crowd by asking, “What’s up, London? How are ya?” Then, he shook some fans’ hands while patrons cheered him on. “You guys having fun? How good are these guys? This is amazing. Thank you. Okay, okay, jeez. No pressure,” he continued.

“I want to thank you all for coming out, and I want to thank these guys. It’s such an honor that there’s even a cover band for the songs in our games,” he rejoiced before concluding: “I had to join the party. Enjoy. Here we go, you might know this song.”

Fortunately, they do a killer version of “Superman,” so Goldfinger would definitely be as proud as Hawk.

You can see Signature Brew’s Twitter post of the surprise collaboration below: