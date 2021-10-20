12 Pop-Punk Covers of ’80s Songs

These pop-punk bands have paid homage to the '80s by covering songs like "Don't You (Forget About Me)" and "Hungry Like the Wolf."

There's no other time quite like the 1980s, which is arguably the best era for music. In the '80s the music world exploded with glam rock and new wave, paired with big hair, guyliner and lots of denim. These cover songs below will take you back to the '80s, but with more of a pop-punk feel to them.

Punk Goes the 80s is an album that was released in 2005 that featured tons of '80s covers. You can find some of the songs from that album in the list below. Take a listen to these covers of '80s songs by bands such as Green Day, Blink 182 and more, which have a whole new sound to them.