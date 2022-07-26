12 Pop-Punk Covers of ’80s Songs

The '80s were a great time for music, and many pop-punkers were just discovering music in their youth around that time, so it makes sense you'd find plenty of pop-punk '80s covers.

There's no other time quite like the 1980s, which is arguably the best era for music. In the '80s the music world exploded with glam rock and new wave, paired with big hair, guyliner and lots of denim. The cover songs below will take you back to the '80s, but with many of the acts adding their pop-punk stamp to their newly revised versions.

Punk Goes the 80s is an album that was released in 2005 that featured tons of '80s covers. You can find several of the songs from that compilation in the list below. Take a listen to these covers of '80s songs by bands such as Green Day, Blink 182 and more, which have a whole new sound to them.

And if the '80s isn't your decade, you can head here to check out pop-punk covers of '90s songs.