Frances Bean Cobain + Riley Hawk Draw Celeb Congrats Over Birth of First Child

Congrats are in order for Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk, who welcomed their first child, son Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk, to the world on Sept. 17 of this year.

The child makes grandparents out of Hole frontwoman Courtney Love and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, as well as the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

A Birth Announcement

Waiting a little bit to make a public announcement, the arrival and first photos shared of young Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk were shared through Frances' Instagram, as viewed below, with the caption, "Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything."

A carousel of photos accompany the post, first showing a bundled up Ronin from the side, an image of the infant grabbing Cobain's finger and one of Riley Hawk holding his newborn son.

What Celebs Were Saying About the Arrival of Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk

The congrats were plentiful on the Instagram post, including messages sent along from some familiar names.

Grandfather Tony Hawk noted on the post, "My favorite grandson!"

Michael Stipe of R.E.M., who is Cobain's godfather, added, "With all the love and energy in the whole world" alongside a trio of yellow heart emojis.

Harper Grohl, the daughter of Kurt Cobain's old Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl, simply left a mix of heart and teary-eyed emojis.

Musicians Kim Gordon, Frank Iero, Remington Leith, Amanda Palmer, Autumn De Wilde and Cold Cave also chimed in with congratulatory messages, as did music mogul Guy Oseary, comedienne Kate Micucci, actress Christina Ricci, Bruce Willis' daughter Tallulah Willis, Billy Corgan's wife Chloe Mendel and more.

Frances + Riley

Rumors of a romance between Cobain and Hawk first surfaced in early 2022, though there was talk that the relationship began in early 2021. Cobain had previously been married to musician Isaiah Silva.

A little over a year after the dating rumors first surfaced, Cobain and Hawk decided to wed in October. 2023. Michael Stipe was the wedding officiant for the couple.

Hawk initially followed in his father's footsteps, turning pro as a street skater in 2013. But over time, his passion for music blossomed and he started releasing music with his band Warish. The group premiered their song "Helter Skelter" here at Loudwire back in 2018. They would go on to release the Next to Pay album in 2021 while touring in support of the release.

Cobain has also spent time working on music, sharing her first original song back in 2018.