Frances Bean Cobain has sold her home in Hollywood Hills for over $2.2 million. The Spanish Colonial was built in 1926 and has been recently remodeled.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's daughter purchased this house in Los Angeles in July 2020, according to Realtor.com. The home sits on nearly a third of an acre and has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms. The $2.2 million home has a street-level two-car garage and a guesthouse with its own private entrance.

There was plenty of room for Frances Bean Cobain in this almost 3,000 square foot home which came with a fireplace, exposed beams and is located near Universal Studios and the Hollywood Sign. Take a look inside of Frances Bean Cobain's recently sold Hollywood Hills home.

Frances Bean Cobain Sells Her Hollywood Hills Home Take a tour of Frances Bean Cobain's recently sold home in Hollywood Hills which was built in 1926.