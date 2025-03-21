Ex-Guns N’ Roses Drummer Frank Ferrer Makes First Statement on Split With Band

Ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer has made his first statement on his split with the band.

Earlier this week, GN'R announced Ferrer's exit in a post on social media, calling the split "amicable." The following day, they revealed Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer.

Ferrer took to social media last night (March 20) to express his appreciation for the "outpouring of love" he's received since the news broke.

"I will have immense gratitude and love always for Axl [Rose] and the band while at the same time, disappointment that this chapter came to an end. It has been an incredible 19 years. Guns N' Roses has given me life-changing memories and experiences," the drummer wrote.

"A huge thanks to management, the crew, and fans for giving me memories that I will cherish for my lifetime. I hope I see you all again soon!"

READ MORE: Who Is Guns N' Roses' New Drummer Isaac Carpenter?

See a screenshot of his full statement below.

frank ferrer statement on split from guns n roses Instagram - @_frankferrerofficial_ loading...

Ferrer was one of Guns N' Roses' longest-serving members, having joined in 2006 after Bryan "Brain" Mantia left the group to stay home with his wife and newborn baby.

"It was initially only going to be a temporary thing. It was only going to be for two weeks. But in my heart, I felt like, if I could really do well on this, even if it’s just for two weeks, then it could open up a lot of doors," Ferrer told the publication My Global Mind in an interview earlier this year.

"Brain had his brand new baby and he felt like he should stay home with his partner. Axl and the band were happy with what I was doing. Everybody was like, 'Frank’s got it under control, go hang out with your baby, and do your thing.' Brian was super gracious."

Brain played drums on the majority of the band's long-awaited 2008 album Chinese Democracy, but Ferrer played on several songs as well.