Geoff Tate, the heavy metal singer who rose to fame as the lead vocalist in Queensryche, recently informed fans that he'll undergo a medical procedure that will require recuperating over the next several months, essentially preventing performances from the musician in the meantime.

But Tate, 63, plans to return to the stage in the new year. In the same update this week about his medical procedure, the singer promoted his South American solo tour set for early 2023.

See Tate's dates down toward the bottom of this post.

In a social media update on Monday (June 13), the former Queensryche lead vocalist explained, "I am having a medical procedure, and my health professionals want me to recover over the summer. I will be back and rocking South America in January. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the road."

Tate, who was the first singer of Queensryche upon the progressive metal band's formation in Washington State in 1980, has also worked as a solo artist for many years. He's released two albums under his own name, a 2002 self-titled effort and 2012's Kings & Thieves.

Queensryche and Tate parted ways in 2012. An ensuing legal battle ultimately prevented Tate from using the Queensryche name for his performances. Lead vocalist Todd La Torre subsequently joined Queensryche to replace him. Tate then went on to form Operation: Mindcrime, with the ex-singer retaining the rights to perform the classic 1988 Queensryche album of the same name.

Earlier this year, Tate told rock radio personality Eddie Trunk that Queensryche's classic lineup, including himself, has been "offered just obscene amounts of money to get back together and do one tour. One tour and we'd never have to tour again."

However, the musician added, "A couple of people in the band turned it down — they're not interested in doing it. So that would really be, I think, the only motivation [to] get everybody together, was an obscene amount of money. But that didn't work, so there's really no hope for it after that."

La Torre, Queensryche's current singer, also doesn't think a reunion with the original lineup will occur. "If you knew what I know, I don't think that's gonna happen," he said last year.

See Tate's 2023 South America dates under his update. Get tickets here.

Geoff Tate Medical Update - June 13, 2022

Geoff Tate 2023 South America Tour Dates

Jan. 19, 2023 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Solar Botafogo

Jan. 20, 2023 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Tom Brasil

Jan. 21, 2023 – Limeira, Brazil @ Mirage Eventos

Jan. 24, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBA

Jan. 26, 2023– Santiago, Chile @ Club Chocolate

Jan. 28, 2023 – Lima, Peru @ TBA

Jan. 29, 2023 – Bogota, Colombia @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 1, 2023 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ TBA

Feb. 3, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Circo Volador