‘Ghost Version’ of ‘Old Town Road’ Is the Parody You Deserve

Come and take your horse down the Ghost Town Road and worship Satan ’til you can’t no more! Right in time for Halloween, parody artist Watt White (aka WWIII) has taken the biggest song of the year and given it a ghostly spin.

Thanks to a number of remixes, Lil Nas X’s version of “Old Town Road” broke the record for most consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Love it or hate it, “Old Town Road” has become a worldwide phenomenon, teaching kids that Miley Cyrus’ dad is actually a musician too.

WWIII celebrated Halloween last year by recording the Ghostbusters theme in the style of Ghost. After packing up his Tobias Forge impression for the year, WWIII dusted off his skills with the Halloween decorations to deliver “Ghost Town Road.”

Ghost are the current masters of the metal cover song, and with incredible versions of non-metal tracks like “If You Have Ghosts” and “Bible” under Ghost’s belt, it isn’t difficult to imagine “Ghost Town Road” as a real Ghost song. Just like last year, WWIII nails every dynamic of Ghost’s sound, filling the song with creepy keyboards, ghoulish vocal harmonies and a melodic guitar attack.

Check out the cover you never knew you needed in the video above. To give Watt White some love, check out his YouTube channel.

