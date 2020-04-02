Ghost’s Papa Nihil + Nameless Ghouls Immortalized in New Statues

Though the various eras of Papa Emeritus are usually at the forefront of Ghost collectibles, members from Papa's universe will now be getting their due in upcoming statues as well. Knucklebonz has revealed that Papa Nihil and the Nameless Ghouls will be getting figures in the coming months.

"We wish to inform you Knucklebonz has created Ghost Papa Nihil, Nameless Ghoul Black Guitar & Nameless Ghoul White Guitar Rock Iconz™ Ltd. Edition Statues along with Ghost ON TOUR Stage Set Collectible," stated a "note from the Clergy." "These limited editions are all available for pre-order NOW: Knucklebonz.com. Highly exclusive each one is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue."

It should be noted that the Papa Nihil statue sits 9" tall, but comes with a Ghost stage set backdrop that sits 11.5" high, 14" wide and 5" in terms of depth. You can get more details and place your order here.

Meanwhile, the Nameless Ghoul bundle actually features two of the moniker-less players. One comes with a black guitar, while the other uses a white guitar. Each statue sits at approximately 8.5" tall. Learn more and place orders here.

Both the Papa Nihil and Nameless Ghoul figures are limited to a run of 3,000 and currently available to pre-order, but not expected to ship until the fall. Watch a trailer from Knucklebonz below:

Knucklebonz

Knucklebonz