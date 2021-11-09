NBC's The Voice has hit the live playoffs portion of their Season 21 competition, and sibling trio Girl Named Tom got the night kicked off right with their stirring rendition of Radiohead's "Creep."

The trio of Caleb, Joshua and Bekah grew up in Pettisville, Ohio and currently reside in South Bend, Indiana. All three siblings initially were studying to become doctors but decided to spend more family time when their father was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2017 and that led to further pursuits in their singing careers. They chose Kelly Clarkson to be their coach after performing Crosby, Stills & Nash's "Helplessly Hoping" in their Blind Audition.

After performances of The Eagles' "Seven Bridges Road" and Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman," they've advanced to the Top 20 where their striking arrangement of Radiohead's "Creep" won over the coaches, but at this point viewer voting will decide their fate.

With one of the brothers starting off on keyboards and all three vocalists having a chance to shine, Girl Named Tom provided a more dramatic and stripped back arrangement than the Radiohead original.

"I just love the way you sing together," stated John Legend after the performance. "The blend, we've never seen a group sing with the tightness and the musicality that you have done throughout your journey on this competition. You're just so good together and have such powerful arrangements and execute them so flawlessly."

Their coach, Kelly Clarkson, added, "It's such a beautiful song and those harmonies are so intricate and tricky in how y'all are layering, but it's just so perfect. That family harmony, you can't beat it."

Though a group has never won The Voice in its previous 20 seasons, Girl Named Tom have emerged as a favorite on Team Kelly to potentially reach the finals. Voting is currently underway with those advancing beyond the cut down being revealed on Tuesday night's (Nov. 9) airing of The Voice on NBC at 8PM ET / PT.

