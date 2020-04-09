The idea has piqued the curiosity of fans for a few years and the wait to hear Glenn Danzig taking on Elvis Presley songs is finally over. Danzig has unleashed his rendition of "The King's" "One Night," which Elvis initially took to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1958.

"It’s a great song," Danzig told Rolling Stone, who premiered the track. "There’s a lot of different versions of it that I did while I was in the studio with multiple vocal takes. I did some a little softer, some a little harder. Some in between. The one I decided on is the one I like the best."

When asked about Elvis' famous 1968 Comeback Special where "One Night" was also featured, he recalls, "Yeah, I remember watching it as a kid and thinking, 'Wow. This is pretty cool.' He basically hadn’t done any live performing. He came back from the Army and was just doing movies. Then all this stuff was happening like the British Invasion and the Mod thing and hippies. I think he was like, 'Where’s my place?' So he went, 'I’m Elvis. This is my place.'"

Danzig will eventually get a chance to play his Elvis songs live, with plans to play gigs in Los Angeles and San Francisco. He says of his live plans, "I want it to be kind of an old-school, Vegas-y vibe that’s all seated with 400 or 500 seats. Right now we’re just gonna do San Francisco and L.A. We’ll have tables right up onstage. No pit. None of that crazy shit. Come relax. If you want to have a drink, great. If not, come watch me and the guys do some Elvis stuff — it will be all Elvis stuff."

As for the Danzig Sings Elvis album, it's currently on schedule for an April 17 release via Cleopatra Records. Get your pre-orders and pre-saves in here.

Glenn Danzig, "One Night"