Gojira have announced that guitarist Christian Andreu has left their current tour, and confirmed who his replacement is going to be for the time being. The French metal group is currently on the road with Deftones and have eight shows left before the run wraps up.

Fret not, all is well between Andreu and his bandmates — he went home to be with his newborn son. As a result, Klone guitarist Aldrick Guadagnino will fill in for him for the remainder of the tour.

"Christian returned home to be present with his first newborn child and so Aldrick Guadagnino of Klone stepped up to the plate and killed it! He will be with us until the end of this tour. Somehow we managed to find a French man that shreds the guitar and looks exactly like Christian!" Gojira wrote in a post on their social media.

"As some of you may have heard already, Aldrick's been asked to replace Gojira's guitarist who became a father recently. Congratulations Christian," Klone wrote in their own statement on their Facebook page. "Aldrick will perform 10 shows with Gojira, supporting Deftones in U.S. and will be back to play our last 3 shows. This is a lifetime opportunity and there’s no word to express how happy and proud we all are."

The tour will pick back up tonight (May 18) in Philadelphia and conclude May 28 in Minneapolis. See the bands' posts and the remaining dates for the tour below.

Congratulations to Andreu and his family!

Deftones + Gojira 2022 Tour Dates

May 18 – Philadelphia. Pa. @ The Met

May 19 – Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

May 21 – Quebec, Canada @ Place Bell

May 22 – Toronto, Canada @ RBC Echo Beach

May 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp.

May 26 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

May 28 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory