Gojira’s Mario Duplantier Shares New Drum Solo ‘Minotaur’

While no details have come as of yet on a new Gojira record, it does appear that drummer Mario Duplantier has been in a creative mindset of late, teasing fans with a new drum solo.

The two-minute, 43-second drum solo even has a name -- "Minotaur." Duplantier offers up this explanation: "Here is another drum composition I recently created. I named it 'Minotaur.' This solo has been composed around a drum pattern I particularly love, the alternate single stroke roll 'between the hands and the feet.'"

He adds, "I’ve never used it with Gojira, but this effect can be spectacular." Does that mean that it might eventually be used within Gojira's creative output? Time will tell, but it does certainly whet the appetite for new music from the group.

Back in September, Gojira teased fans with a social media posting of the levels on a recording board, which many suspected meant that they had returned to the studio after their summer on 2019's Knotfest Roadshow.

Gojira does have some festival dates lined up for May. Stay up to date with their touring here.

Gojira's Mario Duplantier, "Minotaur"