Gojira Reveal New Album Song Titles + Tease Release Date

Gojira appear ready for an imminent return as the band's website has served up a fresh tease for fans of the group.

By heading here, fans will see a grouping of symbols against a brownish background but by clicking each of the 11 symbols, what appears to be song titles are revealed. This has led many fans to speculate that these are the titles for their highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's Magma album. Another clue is that one of the tracks is titled "Another World," which is a song Gojira already released in 2020.

Fans have also taken note of the website address which is their Gojira-music.com site but with a "/430" added on, providing the possibility of an April 30 street date for the new record. Check it out here and you might want to click on that "Be the First to Know" button as well just to be safe.

At this point, nothing has been confirmed though this would seemingly be a very telling tease. Check out the listing of potential song titles for the next Gojira album below. And revisit the one definite Gojira song, "Another World," in the player at the bottom of this post.

Gojira Potential Song Titles

1. Born for One Thing

2. Amazonia

3. Another World

4. Hold On!

5. New Found

6. Fortitude

7. The Chant

8. Sphinx

9. Into the Storm

10. The Trails

11. Grind

Gojira, "Another World"