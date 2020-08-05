Gojira have returned with a new song, "Another World," the French metal band's first fresh material in four years.

Accompanied by a vivid, computer-animated music video, the track emerged Wednesday (Aug. 5) after the group teased escapist slogans online. As it turns out, hashtags such as #anotherplacetobe and #anewplaceforme pointed to the tune's probing of humanity's long-term planetary plight.

To that end, the song and video invoke both the explorer Magellan and the original Planet of the Apes film in its concerned yet ultimately hopeful ode to a life beyond the stars, as Gojira bandleader Joe Duplantier laid out.

"It is with great excitement that we're presenting our new track 'Another World,'" the singer and guitarist shared. "Ferdinand Magellan once said: 'It is with an iron will that we'll embark on the most daring of all endeavors, to meet the shadowy future without fear and conquer the unknown.' Is humanity doomed, or will we survive nature's wrath? Take a glimpse into our shadowy future by watching our take on 1968's Planet Of The Apes… Another World!"

"Another World" was produced by Duplantier himself and mixed by Andy Wallace (Alice in Chains, Guns N' Roses, System of a Down). The music video was directed by Maxime Tiberhgien and Sylvain Favre.

The tune's a long time coming. Gojira haven't released new anything since 2016's Magma album and its associated singles. For now, "Another World" is being touted as a standalone single, even though Duplantier once said he was writing 100 songs for the act's next effort.

Gojira were due to join Deftones and Poppy on a North American tour this summer. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, however, those dates have now been rescheduled for summer 2021.

Gojira, "Another World"