Gorgoth guitarist Infernus has released a statement revealing he has been hospitalized after being attacked by a person at the Beyond the Gates festival in the black metal band's home town of Bergen, Norway.

The fest was held from Aug. 2-5 and Gorgoroth were tabbed as the Aug. 3 headliner on a day that also included performances from Marduk, Perturbator, Blood Incantation and more. Just over one week later, the band was onstage at the Brutal Assault festival in Czech Republic, albeit without Infernus.

On Facebook, the guitarist appeared to follow up on a previously released statement. It leads with a note about a clarification and concludes with a timestamp of Aug. 12 despite being publish today (Aug. 14).

Describing the day of the attack, Infernus writes, "Shortly after our concert here in Bergen at the Beyond the Gates festival, I was attacked by some fat little insignificant," adding, "I was badly injured and inhospitalized [sic] for a fairly complex operation."

Infernus does not detail the extent of the injuries or what type of operation was performed, commending his bandmates for playing Brutal Assault in his absence and "in accordance" with his "will."

With recovery and rehabilitation on the immediate horizon, the lone remaining Gorgoroth founder, lamenting the cancelation that the band's mini-tour of Mexico in October. He's eyeing a return to the stage in late November and made it clear he will not be fielding requests from the media regarding this incident, ending his statement, "P.S.: no journalists will be granted an interview. [This is] without exception."

The full unedited statement reads as follows:

a short clarification dear all, i hope this finds you well, specially you who were in jaromer, czech republic, last weekend.

some recent circumstances made me want to give a short comment on the current situation. shortly after our concert here in bergen, at the beyond the gates-festival, i was attacked by some fat little insignificant. i was badly injured and inhospitalized for a fairly complex operation. my band, friends and crew went - in accordance with my will - to the brutal assault festival in jaromer friday 11th. in a splendid way: they delivered. i am very proud. love and respect!

as for the next weeks, focus will be upon recovery, rehabilitation and repercussions. some possibilities, including a mexican minitour in october, has been terminated. the first live show from today will be with massive music at iduna, drachten, holland november 30 2023. infernus, bergen august 12 2023 ps: no journalists will be granted an interview. without exception.

Loudwire wishes Infernus a quick and full recovery.

