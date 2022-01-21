German glam rock vets Kissin' Dynamite have been running rampant for 20 years and their seventh album, Not the End of the Road, is out now. As modernized as their sound is, who can resist some nostalgia? That's why we invited guitarist Jim Müller to break down his 10 Greatest Glam Metal Videos of All Time.

Kissin' Dynamite were originally formed in 2002 and, six years later, they released their debut record, Steel of Swabia. Every album since then has landed on the German Entertainment charts and the band has increasingly strengthened their hold in not only their home country, but elsewhere around the world.

They're keeping the momentum moving forward on Not the End of the Road, and you can watch the music video for the anthemic single "Coming Home" directly below before perusing through glam videos both old a new(ish).

Kissin' Dynamite, "Coming Home" Music Video