Grim Reaper Vocalist Steve Grimmett Has Died at 62

Steve Grimmett, frontman for New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. Grimmett can be seen front and center in the press photo below.

The singer's brother Mark delivered the news in a message on social media, stating, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today, my heart goes out to Millie his wife my Mum and Dad, Russell, Sami and Ethan. I will miss you more than words will ever say, love you bro xx." An official cause of death was not revealed.

The group formed in 1979, with Grimmett joining the lineup as their vocalist in 1982. At the time of his passing, he was the longest tenured member within the group. Over the course of the band's career, he appeared on five studio album. The first three - See You in Hell, Fear No Evil and Rock You to Hell - were recorded between 1982-1988. The last two - Walking in the Shadows and At the Gates - were recorded in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

In January 2017, the singer had his right leg partially amputated in order to "remove an infection from his foot and bones." Earlier this year, Grimmett revealed that he had tried to bring the band back to the U.S., but ran into issues scheduling a run.

See some of the responses to Grimmett's passing from some of his peers and revisit some of his music below.

Grim Reaper, "The Show Must Go On"

Grim Reaper, "See You in Hell"

Grim Reaper, "Fear No Evil"