The Grinch Gets a Horror Spoof in ‘The Mean One’ Trailer

I always thought Jim Carrey as the Grinch in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas was weird and creepy enough. But for those who want to go full horror this Christmas, there is now The Mean One, a horror parody of Seuss’ Christmas classic.

First announced to a befuddled but curious public a few months ago, the film stars David Howard Thornton, none other than Art the Clown from Terrifier 2, as “The Mean One.” And who is the Mean One? Well, here to explain is the film’s trailer, which reveals a survivor of the Mean One’s killer rampage decades earlier returns to “Newville” intent on getting revenge for her mother’s murder:

The announcement of this project went viral on social media, in very similar fashion to the curiosity around the upcoming Winnie the Pooh horror spoof Blood and Honey. Whether that online buzz will translate to box office or digital rentals remains to be seen, of course. But if these movies do well, there’s seemingly no limit to the beloved childhood classics that couldn’t be spoof. (I’d like to see one of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory; that movie’s already basically a slasher film for children anyway.)

Here is The Mean One’s official synopsis:

One Christmas Eve, in a sleepy mountain town, Cindy’s mother is killed and her Christmas stolen by the Mean One, a bloodthirsty green grouch in a red Santa suit. 20 years later, Cindy returns to Newville, where the monster launches another bloody reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas. Now Cindy’s got a bold new purpose: trapping and killing The Mean One.

The Mean One is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 9.

The 12 Darkest Christmas Movies Of All Time