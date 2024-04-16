Grunge Fans on Reddit Name Their Go-To Songs When They’re Sad

Grunge fans on Reddit named their go-to songs to listen to when they're sad.

Fortunately, there's a pretty wide selection of grunge tracks to choose from when you find yourself in your feelings. One of the signature aspects of that music is how unapologetically raw and emotional it is, so there's no shortage of tunes to listen to when you have the blues.

A Reddit user posed the question on the Grunge Reddit page, so we shared some of their responses below in case you're looking for suggestions as well. We broke down the responses by artist, listing the songs that were mentioned and some of the follow-up comments.

Mad Season

Mad Season were a supergroup comprised of Alice In Chains' Layne Staley, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, The Walkabouts' John Baker Saunders and Screaming Trees' Mark Lanegan and Barrett Martin.

They released one album titled Above in 1995, and a few people mentioned the song "River of Deceit," in particular, in the Reddit discussion. See some of the comments below.

“My pain... is self chosen.”

'River of Deceit' was in my daily rotation back in the fall and winter. The holiday season is always hella rough for me.

"Long Gone Day" and "Wake Up" are two songs that are also from Above that were mentioned.

Mad Season, 'River of Deceit'

Alice in Chains

Alice In Chains and Staley were name-dropped a lot throughout the conversation, with many choosing the 1994 Jar of Flies track "Nutshell" as their top song to listen to when they're sad.

And watch the MTV video with Layne that makes me sad to see him like that and know his future. Double emotions.

"Don't Follow" and "Rotten Apple" from Jar of Flies were also mentioned, as well as the Dirt songs "Down in a Hole" and "Would?." A couple of tracks from their 1995 self-titled record, including "Frogs" and "Sludge Factory," were also named.

'Don't Follow' always hits me. Layne knew he was killing himself but couldn't pull back from his addiction. Jerry's vocals in the first half about watching his friend head down that path are gut-wrenching.

AiC 'Don't Follow,' perfect for whenever a minor inconvenience happens.

Alice In Chains, 'Don't Follow'

An Alice song without Staley was brought up as well — the title track of their 2009 album with William DuVall, Black Gives Way to Blue.

Pearl Jam

The most popular song in the discussion by Pearl Jam is "Black," from their 1991 debut record Ten, but "Rearviewmirror" from Vs. was a close second. Someone else even had a whole list of Pearl Jam suggestions, noting that they have one for every mood.

I operate my life based on the universal truth that there is a Pearl Jam song for every occasion: If I’m pissed off mad/sad - 'Rearviewmirror,' If I’m lonely sad - 'Come Back.' If I’m grieving sad - 'Just Breathe.' If I’m done with a place sad - 'Gone.' If I’m homesick sad - 'Thumbing My Way.'

"Indifference," also from Vs., was mentioned a few times as well.

Pearl Jam, 'Indifference'

Nirvana

A few songs by Nirvana were brought up in the thread, including the melancholy "Something in the Way" from Nevermind. "Polly," "Dumb," "You Know You're Right" and "Lithium" were also suggested.

'Lithium.' And I scream along at top volume until my eyes are streaming and my throat is destroyed. It's... honestly cathartic.

Nirvana, 'Lithium'

Soundgarden

Soundgarden weren't discussed as much as some of the others, but some of the songs fans recommended by them include "Fell on Black Days" from Superunknown, and "Zero Chance," "Burden in My Hand" and "Boot Camp" from Down on the Upside.

Soundgarden, 'Zero Chance'

Blind Melon

It may be debated whether or not Blind Melon were considered grunge, but that was pretty much the case for all of the bands coming out in the first half of the '90s. Blind Melon weren't from the Pacific Northwest, but their aesthetic and sound resonated with a lot of fans that also loved the big bands from the Seattle area.

Thus, someone suggested the songs "Change" from their 1992 self-titled album, and "Walk" from 1995's Soup.

So sad for what could have been & for the songs never written. I saw Blind Melon, Soundgarden & Neil Young w Crazy Horse about six months before [Shannon] Hoon died.

For sure, Shannon was a fantastic singer songwriter. his solo acoustic stuff is hauntingly good, can't imagine what could have been but glad with what we have. Sounds like a hell of a show, glad you get to have such a memory.

Blind Melon, 'Change'

Other Bands Mentioned

Temple of the Dog, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Screaming Trees, Hole and Jerry Cantrell were among the other artists touched upon during the discussion. Read the whole thread here to see them all.