A Norwegian metalhead officially holds the Guinness World Record for most tattoos of the same band, with a total of 43 Metallica tattoos on his body.

Who is the World Record Holder?

Tom Engelbrecht, a 33-year-old from Norway currently holds this record, as of Dec. 5, 2023.

When did Tom Get His First Metallica Tattoo?

Engelbrecht tells Killer Guitar Rigs in an interview that his very first Metallica tattoo was a half sleeve that was done back in 2010.

How Did He Become a Metallica Fan?

Engelbrecht became a Metallica fan by seeing them live. He knew about the band, but wasn't very into them beforehand.

“In 2007, at the age of 17, I went to my first Metallica concert," he also tells Killer Guitar Rigs, "And I went just [because] it was a well-known band. At that time, I didn’t care much for Metallica, just wanted to see them. But I got hooked! It hit me like a baseball bat to the face. Like, mother of God! Holy crap, what a band! I loved them from that day on.”

He goes on to not that "around 19," he developed "problems" with his mental health. "In the river of depression and anxiety, Metallica became the branch that I reached and that saved my life. I used Metallica as therapy. And the more I used Metallica, the closer they got to my heart."

What Type of Metallica Tattoos Does He Have?

In addition to album and DVD covers, Engelbrecht's body is adorned with action shots of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

Other pieces of 'Tallica iconography can be seen as well.

“At this moment, my right side of the body is fully tattooed of Metallica. From the foot, up leg and the side — my torso, armpit and my whole arm. All in all — 46 tattoos where 43 is counted in the record. Three of them are doubled up," he explains in the aforementioned interview.

