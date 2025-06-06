Guns N’ Roses Add 13 New 2025 Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses have added 13 new dates to their 2025 tour schedule.

The band is currently on tour in Europe and have 20 shows of the leg remaining. The newly-announced concerts will take place in Latin America starting in October, kicking off with an Oct. 1 performance in San Jose, Costa Rica.

See all 13 new dates below.

Fans that are part of GN'R's Nightrain fan club will have excuse access to tickets Monday, June 9 at 9AM local time, and the public sale will begin the following day at the same time. Tickets can be purchased through the band's website.

Since the return of Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, Guns N' Roses have played shows every year except 2024. They even played a concert in early 2020 before the COVID-19 shutdown, which canceled the rest of their tour plans they had for the year as well.

This year's tour, titled "Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things," has marked quite a few changes for the band. They parted ways with drummer Frank Ferrer after 19 years back in March, thus their recent performances were their first with new drummer Isaac Carpenter.

In addition to the lineup change, they've tweaked their usual setlist quite a bit too. They opened the first show of the tour with "Welcome to the Jungle," something they hadn't done since 2012.

During later shows, they played their cover of the New York Dolls' "Human Being" for the first time ever, added "Out Ta Get Me" for the first time since 2017 and omitted "It's So Easy" from the set for the first time in over 30 years.

Let's see what other surprises they have in store the rest of 2025.

Guns N' Roses Fall 2025 Latin American Tour Dates

Oct. 1 - San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio Nacional

Oct. 4 - San Salvador, El Salvador @ Estadio Cuscatlan

Oct. 7 - Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro

Oct. 11 - Medellín, Colombia @ Atanasio Girardot

Oct. 14 - Santiago, Chile @ Parque Estadio Nacional

Oct. 17 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracan

Oct. 21 - Florianópolis, Brazil @ Arena Opus

Oct. 25 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Oct. 28 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Oct. 31 - Cuiabá, Brazil @ Arena Pantanal

Nov. 2 - Brasília, Brazil @ Arena BSB

Nov. 5 - Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

Nov. 8 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros