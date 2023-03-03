Guns N’ Roses Officially Confirmed as Glastonbury 2023 Headliner, Full Festival Lineup Revealed

It's official. Guns N' Roses will be one of the headliners at the 2023 edition of the legendary Glastonbury Festival, marking the first time the band have played the event. The initial lineup for the 2023 festival was revealed Friday (March 3) with Guns N' Roses, Elton John and Arctic Monkeys set to headline the iconic music event.

The buzz surrounding Guns N' Roses headlining the festival started to surface in January, with bassist Duff McKagan appearing to let slip of the band playing. While talking about the group's summer plans, McKagan spoke on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & the Truth of a GN'R set at London's Hyde Park in June and then added "and Glastonbury is going to be iconic for us..." Audio of that can be heard here.

The festival is now set for June 21-25 at the Worthy Farm in Somerset, with Arctic Monkeys slotted in as the Friday headliner, with Guns N 'Roses finishing out on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday and Elton John getting the honors of closing out the weekend on Sunday.

So with Guns N' Roses, Elton John and Arctic Monkeys set atop the bill, who else will be heading to the Worthy Farm in the British countryside? For rock fans, you can expect to see Blondie, Maneskin, Royal Blood, Nova Twins, The War on Drugs, Manic Street Preachers, Phoenix, Chvrches, Alt-J, Warpaint and Sparks among others.

You can also look for the legendary singer / songwriter Yusuf (aka Cat Stevens) in the festivals's Sunday teatime legend slot.

Other major acts of note playing the three-day weekend include Lizzo, Fatboy Slim, Alison Goldfrapp, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fever Ray, Hot Chip, Kelis, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Nas X, Maggie Rogers, Rina Sawayama, Texas, The Chicks and Thundercat.

While a significant amount of the lineup is now set, organizers revealed they still expect to add more name acts to the bill in advance of the festival. You can see the full lineup as it currently stands below.

Ticketing and other Glastonbury Festival information can be found at the festival website.

2023 Glastonbury Festival Lineup

