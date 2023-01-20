It Looks Like Guns N’ Roses Will Play Historic Festival for First Time Ever in 2023

A couple of hints fell from the airwaves and the internet this week about one of the world's biggest bands playing one of the world's biggest festivals. Check out the evidence below that points to Guns N' Roses performing at the U.K.'s historic Glastonbury Festival in the summer of 2023.

First clue, from Twitter. @eFestivals, which captions itself as the "the UKs number one festivals website," listed Guns N' Roses as TBC. This was noted by @TheGlastoThingy, who tweeted, "@eFestivals now has both Arctic Monkeys and Guns n Roses as tbc on the Glastonbury line-up page which means they're basically nailed on."

The pic included in @TheGlastoThingy's tweet shows GN'R sandwiched in between Funke and the Two Tone Baby and Harry Styles in the alphabetical listing. In the photo GN'R is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, on the Pyramid Stage.

Clue #2. On his SiriusXM radio show "Three Chords & The Truth," GN'R bassist Duff McKagan was riffing about the bands summer plans, talking about how Guns N' Roses was set for a London Hyde Park show in June. Then Duff let's it slip that "and Glastonbury is going to iconic for us..." You can check out that audio here.

So far, officially, only Elton John has been confirmed as a major headliner for Glastonbury 2023 on the festival's website. Strangely, if the rumors are true, then it would be both Elton and GN'R's first time playing the legendary festival on the Worthy Farm in the British countryside.

Check back for more details and see all the announced festivals both in the U.S. and around the world below!