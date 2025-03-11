Guns N’ Roses’ Five Most Country-Ish Songs (Ranked)

Guns N' Roses are obviously a rock 'n' roll band, but they do have some country-ish songs.

We've already done a list of Metallica's best country songs, so we figured we'd look at some other hard rock and metal bands that have had country moments — and Guns N' Roses are definitely one of them.

Firstly, Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin grew up in the suburbs of Lafayette, Indiana, which is a far cry from where the band formed years later in Los Angeles. The rest of the members grew up in different places, so they all brought in different influences when creating their sound.

READ MORE: Yes, There's Really a New Country Song About a Guns N' Roses Shirt

Appetite for Destruction was mostly a raw, hard-rock record from start to finish, but it had a few tender and softer bits laced throughout it. It wasn't really until GN'R Lies that they really tapped into their acoustic side, and then they experimented even further with different styles on the Illusion records.

Guns N' Roses don't really have any songs that are purely country, but there are tracks in their catalog that have a southern twang and are more reminiscent of Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers Band than AC/DC and the likes.

Scroll through the songs below to see which of Guns N' Roses' songs we think sound the most country and why. We also ranked them from worst to best, though we don't think any of them are actually less-than-good.