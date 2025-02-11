Yes, There’s Really a New Country Song About a Guns N’ Roses Shirt – See Lyrics

Guns N' Roses have made their way into the country world, as there's a new country song about a GN'R T-shirt making the rounds on the radio.

Canada's Chris Godwin Band shared the song, which is literally titled "GN'R Tee," last month. It's since picked up traction on SiriusXM's Top of the Country channel, as well as some Amazon Music country playlists.

Godwin wrote the song about a run-down GN'R shirt he owned that his girlfriend wouldn't let him throw out, and instead kept it for herself.

“Most of the songs that I write are typical country songs about drinking, partying, love, relationships, and my lovely girlfriend of 11 years one day said to me, 'Why don’t you ever write a song about me?’ as kind of a joke – in jest," Godwin told the Canadian news publication Prince George Citizen.

"I said, 'Uh-oh, pressure!’ And so I was laying in the backyard one day and I thought, ‘What am I actually going to write about?’ And I had an old Guns N’ Roses T-Shirt that was gettin’ kinda holey that I was going to throw out, and she actually wouldn’t let me and she kept it for herself and still wears it to this day as a pajama shirt. And that was the inspiration for the song.”

Not only did Guns N' Roses inspire the name of the track and its lyrics, but Slash had an influence on the guitar solo you hear in the latter half of it.

"I wanted it to be inspired by something Slash would do from Guns N’ Roses. It had to be this big standout, run into it kind of solo," the country singer added.

Listen to the track below and read its accompanying lyrics underneath.

Chris Godwin Band, "GN'R Tee"

Chris Godwin Band, "GN'R Tee" Lyrics

Well, I can't say for sure

Where I got it

It might've had another

Owner before me

I put it on so many times

That I nearly wore it out

That T-shirt don't owe me

A damn thing When she saw it

Sitting on the hamper

On the pile of clothes

I was gonna give away

She picked it up and put it on

Like it had been hers all along

And she went and turned

And went on with her day

I lose my breath each time

She looks that way If it's first thing in the morning

Or the last thing before bed

When she walks across that bedroom floor

It's what gets stuck in my head

It's the sight these eyes have wanted

Though I never knew the need

When I see her with nothin' on

But my old GN'R Tee Even though it's baggy

In most places

And it's got a hole or two

If you look close

Well it clings to her

Right where it should

And seeing that girl

Look so good

Well it lights me up

From my head down to my toes

And I tell her every day

So she knows If it's first thing in the morning

Or the last thing before bed

When she walks across that bedroom floor

It's what gets stuck in my head

It's the sight these eyes have wanted

Though I never knew the need

When I see her with nothin' on

But my old GN'R Tee Sometimes she'll put it on

Right at bedtime

And sometimes before

TV on the couch

The time of day

Don't really even matter

It's the way that she

Feels that T-shirt out If it's first thing in the morning

Or the last thing before bed

When she walks across that bedroom floor

It's what gets stuck in my head

It's the sight these eyes have wanted

Though I never knew the need

When I see her with nothin' on

Oh when I see her with nothin' on

But my old GN'R Tee