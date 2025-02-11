Yes, There’s Really a New Country Song About a Guns N’ Roses Shirt – See Lyrics
Guns N' Roses have made their way into the country world, as there's a new country song about a GN'R T-shirt making the rounds on the radio.
Canada's Chris Godwin Band shared the song, which is literally titled "GN'R Tee," last month. It's since picked up traction on SiriusXM's Top of the Country channel, as well as some Amazon Music country playlists.
Godwin wrote the song about a run-down GN'R shirt he owned that his girlfriend wouldn't let him throw out, and instead kept it for herself.
“Most of the songs that I write are typical country songs about drinking, partying, love, relationships, and my lovely girlfriend of 11 years one day said to me, 'Why don’t you ever write a song about me?’ as kind of a joke – in jest," Godwin told the Canadian news publication Prince George Citizen.
"I said, 'Uh-oh, pressure!’ And so I was laying in the backyard one day and I thought, ‘What am I actually going to write about?’ And I had an old Guns N’ Roses T-Shirt that was gettin’ kinda holey that I was going to throw out, and she actually wouldn’t let me and she kept it for herself and still wears it to this day as a pajama shirt. And that was the inspiration for the song.”
READ MORE: 12 Rock + Country Artist Collaborations That Go Hard
Not only did Guns N' Roses inspire the name of the track and its lyrics, but Slash had an influence on the guitar solo you hear in the latter half of it.
"I wanted it to be inspired by something Slash would do from Guns N’ Roses. It had to be this big standout, run into it kind of solo," the country singer added.
Listen to the track below and read its accompanying lyrics underneath.
Chris Godwin Band, "GN'R Tee"
Chris Godwin Band, "GN'R Tee" Lyrics
Well, I can't say for sure
Where I got it
It might've had another
Owner before me
I put it on so many times
That I nearly wore it out
That T-shirt don't owe me
A damn thing
When she saw it
Sitting on the hamper
On the pile of clothes
I was gonna give away
She picked it up and put it on
Like it had been hers all along
And she went and turned
And went on with her day
I lose my breath each time
She looks that way
If it's first thing in the morning
Or the last thing before bed
When she walks across that bedroom floor
It's what gets stuck in my head
It's the sight these eyes have wanted
Though I never knew the need
When I see her with nothin' on
But my old GN'R Tee
Even though it's baggy
In most places
And it's got a hole or two
If you look close
Well it clings to her
Right where it should
And seeing that girl
Look so good
Well it lights me up
From my head down to my toes
And I tell her every day
So she knows
If it's first thing in the morning
Or the last thing before bed
When she walks across that bedroom floor
It's what gets stuck in my head
It's the sight these eyes have wanted
Though I never knew the need
When I see her with nothin' on
But my old GN'R Tee
Sometimes she'll put it on
Right at bedtime
And sometimes before
TV on the couch
The time of day
Don't really even matter
It's the way that she
Feels that T-shirt out
If it's first thing in the morning
Or the last thing before bed
When she walks across that bedroom floor
It's what gets stuck in my head
It's the sight these eyes have wanted
Though I never knew the need
When I see her with nothin' on
Oh when I see her with nothin' on
But my old GN'R Tee
